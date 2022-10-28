MNPD remembers homicide victims on Day of the Dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Halloween is quickly approaching, but for many Nashville Hispanic families, the day after means a lot more.

At Cheekwood this weekend, accents of color inside a wide-open white room bring the Day of the Day (Día de los Muertos) to life. Multiple altar displays will be set up including one by Metro Nashville Police Department’s Family Intervention Program.

The altars in the room have certain symbols on them like candles, flowers, and bread. MNPD’s will have something different compared to others.

“We are adding a bunch of pictures of loved ones that have lost someone due to a homicide,” said Carina Fernandez, a MNPD Crisis Counselor.

Each person on their MNPD’s altar was murdered in Nashville. They might be a brother, a sister, or a father to family here. Some of those families decorated a picture frame earlier in the week to put on the altar in their honor.

“Every year, we have less space to add stuff to the altar and add more for our families,” Fernandez said.

As the display grows each year, this time 25 Hispanic homicide victims are remembered. The ones this year go back to 2012. Fernandez says in 2017, they started with about 10 pictures.

“We can never bring their loved one back,” Fernandez said. “But if we can do anything to provide a little comfort, a little bit of healing, I know for so many families this means so much to them.”

Anyone with a ticket can see the altars at Cheekwood on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.