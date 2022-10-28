Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.

Currently in some places in Nashville, if a developer wants to build, Metro requires that the project include a certain amount of parking.

A proposed bill from Council members said that shouldn’t be the case anymore.

Council members Freddie O’Connell said right now there are about 48,000 parking spaces downtown.

Officials said this change would apply to areas like Germantown, Edgehill, 12 South and some of East Nashville.

The goal is to allow people more options to walk, bike or take transit and allow developers to focus on projects like housing.

“We’re not eliminating parking. I know it’s confusing. We’re eliminating parking minimums,” O’Connell said. “We’re taking away the mandate. It doesn’t say you can’t build parking. It doesn’t say you shouldn’t build parking. It doesn’t say you won’t build parking. What it says is Metro is not going to require a fixed number of spaces per unit.”

The bill was considered by the planning commission on Thursday. It could come to the Metro Council on Tuesday for a public hearing.

