Man arrested for setting two portable toilets on fire near Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two portable bathrooms died on Thursday night and a witness believes a man is responsible for setting them on fire.

According to an arrest affidavit, 51-year-old Charles Baldon was seen lighting a piece of paper on fire and using them to burn two portable toilets on Insterstate Drive and Shelby Avenue. The witness was an employee at a nearby Exxon gas station.

Baldon was captured on the gas station’s security cameras prior to the fires.

Officers located Baldon on Woodland Street and Interstate Drive and were able to positively identify him through the security footage. Baldon had two lighters and a torch on him and his jacket had burn marks on it.

The combined value of the portable bathrooms is approximately $1,300.

Officers discovered two outstanding warrants for Baldon, who was arrested and charged with felony arson and vandalism.

