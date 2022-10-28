Man arrested for setting two portable toilets on fire near Nissan Stadium

Two portable toilets were burned near Nissan Stadium on Thursday night.
By Tony Garcia and Carley Gordon
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two portable bathrooms died on Thursday night and a witness believes a man is responsible for setting them on fire.

According to an arrest affidavit, 51-year-old Charles Baldon was seen lighting a piece of paper on fire and using them to burn two portable toilets on Insterstate Drive and Shelby Avenue. The witness was an employee at a nearby Exxon gas station.

Baldon was captured on the gas station’s security cameras prior to the fires.

Officers located Baldon on Woodland Street and Interstate Drive and were able to positively identify him through the security footage. Baldon had two lighters and a torch on him and his jacket had burn marks on it.

The combined value of the portable bathrooms is approximately $1,300.

Officers discovered two outstanding warrants for Baldon, who was arrested and charged with felony arson and vandalism.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

wsmv scam calls
Sumner County warns of a scam alert
Deputies are warning of scam calls in the area.
Sumner County deputies warn about scam calls
WSMV road rage shooting
Road rage shooting on I-24 injures Illinois man
WSMV road rage shooting
Police investigating road rage shooting on I-24