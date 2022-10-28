I-24 road rage incident causes more concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Aggressive driving in Tennessee has led to a number of road rage incidents and Thursday’s shooting on Interstate 24 added another case to the list.

“People need to learn how to control their anger,” said local mom Tasha Anglin.

Anglin travels on I-24 every day. She says as a mom, it’s scary knowing another incident happened in the area.

“When I take my kids to school in the morning, people almost hit me and everything going off the same exit. So, I try to avoid that, but I can’t. That is the only way I can go,” Anglin explained.

Thursday’s shooting took place on I-24 near Harding Place. According to police, a 28-year-old driver was shot in the hip by a passenger in another vehicle that was making erratic movements.

“As law enforcement, our initial reaction is how can we prevent this from happening again,” said Sgt. Alex Campbell with the Tennessee Highway Patrol. “We are in the planning stages now to see what the next step is going to be.”

Sgt. Campbell says the plan is to partner with Metro in the near future.

“If you find yourself in a situation where you are fearing for your safety, call 911 or *THP on your cell phone and they will dispatch the closest law enforcement to you,” Sgt. Campbell said.

While officials continue to push for safety on the roadways, Anglin is also hoping to see gun violence reduced.

“I think people just need to learn how to keep their guns at home and locked up someplace,” Anglin said. “Riding around with it is not cool.”

