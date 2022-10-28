First Alert Forecast: Pleasant End to the Week Before Rain Returns

Friday looks pleasant before rain returns to the Mid State over the weekend.

This evening will be variably cloudy and turn cool. Temperatures will tumble back into the 40s by morning.

You can count on a mix of clouds and sunshine on Friday with highs in the upper 60s and low-mid 70s.

On Saturday, clouds will thicken. While a shower may reach Nashville by sunset, the bulk of the expected rain will hold off until Saturday night.

Showers will linger into Sunday, but it won’t rain during all of Sunday. It’ll be just cloudy at times.

A few showers will even hang on into Monday/Halloween.

While most of the rain will have exited the Mid State by trick-or-treat time on Monday, a few sprinkles or very light showers may remain for some.

The rest of next week looks pleasant, variably cloudy, and seasonable.

