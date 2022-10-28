First Alert Forecast: Mild end to the week; Some rain this weekend

A mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Tonight will be calm and cool with lows around 50 by tomorrow morning.

Clouds increase during the day on Saturday, but we’re not talking about any rain showers during the day. After sunset, we’ll see some showers move in later into the evening before most of that rain settles into the Mid State overnight.

Off and on scattered showers are expected to continue through our day on Sunday. A rumble of thunder can’t also be ruled out, but as of now, no severe weather is expected. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 70s, Sunday we’ll fall back into the upper and mid-60s.

A leftover shower for Halloween morning, but nothing that will wash out our day on Monday. Temperatures stay in the 60s. Trick-or-treating weather will be a little cooler after sunset as temperatures fall into the 50s.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday and so do temperatures in the 70s. We’ll stay in the 70s on Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Much of the same on Thursday with clouds and sun and highs in the 70s.

