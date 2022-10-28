Family-friendly Halloween events planned in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Here is a list of family-fun events for the entire family happening this weekend in Middle Tennessee.

PUMPKINFEST IN FRANKLIN

Families can head out to Franklin Saturday for the 37th annual Pumpkinfest. The festival stretches along Main Street and the side streets in historic downtown Franklin. Local vendors, food, live music, a costume contest for families and pets are just a few of the festival’s highlights.

It starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. Get there early, though. More than 100,000 people are expected to attend this year.

SUMNER FEST

Sumner County is having its own party this weekend. Sumner Fest kicks off at 2 p.m. on Sunday. It’s a hot air balloon festival off Old Hickory Lake at Sanders Ferry Park.

There will be food, a kids’ zone, vendors and lots of fun. The party ends at 7 p.m.

HALLOWEEN AT THE MARKET

The Nashville Farmers’ market is having its own spooky celebration starting Friday and ending Saturday. It’s Halloween at the market! There will be live music, a kid zone with inflatables, a hay bale maze, bilingual story time and a celebrity pumpkin contest. You’re encouraged to bring your pets dressed up in a costume.

BOOFEST (PARTY FOR DOGS)

Boo let the dogs out? Saturday, you and your furry friend can head over to “Boofest.”

It starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. It’s located in the 1000 block of Fatherland Street in East Nashville.

Dress up your dog in a costume and snag a free picture at Boofest’s haunted forest.

There will be free treat bags for the first 150 pups, as well as giveaways.

