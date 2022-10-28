Car destroyed after head-on collision with dumpster truck

The car was completely smashed in the front following the accident.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - An wreck involving a car and a dumpster truck has left the vehicle unrecognizable.

According to the Tennessee City Fire Department, the collision occurred at around 12 a.m. on Friday. Units were dispatched to the 4200 block of highway 70 west shortly after.

The driver was found out of the car when crews arrived on the scene. Non-life-threatening injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

