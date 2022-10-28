Car destroyed after head-on collision with dumpster truck

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - An wreck involving a car and a dumpster truck has left the vehicle unrecognizable.

According to the Tennessee City Fire Department, the collision occurred at around 12 a.m. on Friday. Units were dispatched to the 4200 block of highway 70 west shortly after.

The driver was found out of the car when crews arrived on the scene. Non-life-threatening injuries were reported.

