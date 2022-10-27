Warren County wildfire 100% contained, TN Forestry says

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 70-acre wildfire that threatened homes and buildings in Warren County this week has been fully contained, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry.

The tide began to turn on the fire Tuesday night when rain kept the fire from getting larger.

Wednesday morning the fire had been 40% contained, according to Tim Phelps, public information officer for the state’s forestry division.

“The impact of that rain was so significant,” Phelps said. “We were planning if that rain didn’t come in, what were we going to do to protect not just the communities that were threatened but for that fire to grow any larger.”

More than 20 workers with the forestry division worked to dig handlines Wednesday to keep the fire boxed in.

Kelsi Priest lives with her family on Curtistown Road and says the wildfire came within 100 yards of her home.

“We have kind of a boundary that they dug around the house to keep the fire from getting over but because of the winds, the fire was jumping the boundary,” Priest said. “But luckily it started to rain right in time and stopped it all. That literally probably saved our house.”

Phelps took WSMV to a bird’s eye view of the rolling hills that had caught fire this week.

Fortunately, he says, the picturesque scene of vibrant fall colors was saved by the efforts of firefighters and the Tennessee Division of Forestry.

“We get to look out now and see what could have been if we hadn’t got that rain if winds would have continued,” Phelps said. “What a great-looking resource we have behind us. A number of communities and residences were protected because of all the efforts by all the fire departments and Tennessee Division of Forestry.”

