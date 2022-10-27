Police investigating shooting threat toward Nashville high school

By Daniel Smithson
Oct. 27, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department and school administrators are investigating a shooting threat made Wednesday on social media toward Hunters Lane High School in Nashville.

The threat, shared with WSMV 4 by a parent, says “Hunterslane [sic] high school getting shot (the expletive) up tomorrow. Don’t come to school if you wanna live.”

Although the threat was not believed to be credible, Metro Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said the district takes such comments seriously and investigates accordingly.

“This is both a crime and a violation of school rules and the student or person responsible will receive the appropriate consequences once they are identified,” Braisted said.

Parents called WSMV 4 Thursday concerned they weren’t notified of the threat.

