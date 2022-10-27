Police investigating after 1 injured during I-24 shooting
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro officers are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting on Interstate 24.
Police said the shooting happened at I-24 East at Harding Place. The driver of a Ford Escape was wounded in the hip by a passenger in a “beaten-up” black Nissan sedan containing four people, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro Nashville Police Department.
