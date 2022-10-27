Police investigating after 1 injured during I-24 shooting


Scene of the shooting on I-24 Thursday afternoon.
Scene of the shooting on I-24 Thursday afternoon.(MNPD)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro officers are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting on Interstate 24.

Police said the shooting happened at I-24 East at Harding Place. The driver of a Ford Escape was wounded in the hip by a passenger in a “beaten-up” black Nissan sedan containing four people, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro Nashville Police Department.

