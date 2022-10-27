Metro Schools investigation about toxic work environment complaints results in 1-day suspension for middle school principal


Since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, 29 teachers have quit their jobs at Oliver Middle School. Many cited poor leadership and communication, while some also claim the school does not follow proper safety protocols, specifically during lockdowns.(WSMV)
By Jeremy Finley
Updated: 51 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Metro Nashville Public School internal investigation recommended a one-day suspension for the Executive Principal of Oliver Middle School.

The investigation was sparked by complaints by current and former teachers surrounding a toxic work environment, among other things. The complaints told WSMV4 in July the environment led to a high turnover rate at the school.

As to the toxic work environment complaints, the report said:

“Employee Relations cannot assess the propriety of pedagogical decisions made by school administrators, or the propriety of other management decisions, unless they are alleged to have occurred due to impermissible discrimination, harassment or retaliation.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Parents frustrated with middle school's inaction following gun incident

However, it also investigated complaints surrounding irregularities in teacher observations and evaluations. The report found “there were deficiencies in the observation and evaluation process of teachers.”

It went on to recommend a one-day suspension for Executive Principal Hawaya Wilson, as well as a written reprimand for Assistant Principal Sonya Johnson. It also recommended additional training and an intervention plan for both.

WSMV Investigates also previously uncovered how Principal Wilson gave faulty information to parents about a gun found in the school in April 2022. You can read that story here.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Records show Metro Schools principal, administrator gave faulty information to parents about gun in school

