Metro Schools investigation about toxic work environment complaints results in 1-day suspension for middle school principal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Metro Nashville Public School internal investigation recommended a one-day suspension for the Executive Principal of Oliver Middle School.

The investigation was sparked by complaints by current and former teachers surrounding a toxic work environment, among other things. The complaints told WSMV4 in July the environment led to a high turnover rate at the school.

As to the toxic work environment complaints, the report said:

“Employee Relations cannot assess the propriety of pedagogical decisions made by school administrators, or the propriety of other management decisions, unless they are alleged to have occurred due to impermissible discrimination, harassment or retaliation.”

However, it also investigated complaints surrounding irregularities in teacher observations and evaluations. The report found “there were deficiencies in the observation and evaluation process of teachers.”

It went on to recommend a one-day suspension for Executive Principal Hawaya Wilson, as well as a written reprimand for Assistant Principal Sonya Johnson. It also recommended additional training and an intervention plan for both.

WSMV Investigates also previously uncovered how Principal Wilson gave faulty information to parents about a gun found in the school in April 2022. You can read that story here.

