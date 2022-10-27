Lockdown at Methodist South Hospital lifted after domestic dispute

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The lockdown at Methodist South Hospital in the Whitehaven area is now lifted after Memphis police officers were called to the scene Thursday morning regarding an “armed party” call, according to Memphis Police Department.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare issued a statement saying there was a domestic dispute at Methodist South.

Police officers and hospital security were able to resolve the situation quickly and no one was injured.

The hospital is fully operational.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV missing teenager
Missing teenager out of Columbia
WSMV Rep. Barbara Cooper
Rep. Barbara Cooper dies at 93
15-year-old girl missing out of Columbia.
Columbia PD search for missing juvenile
Maury County library director resigns
Maury County library director resigns after pressure from community on pride display