Man exposing himself to gas station patrons leave customers on edge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s a situation that has some East Nashville gas station customers on edge.

Police said a man exposed himself to a woman and officers are now looking for him.

Police said the woman was standing at one of the gas pumps at the Mapco on Gallatin Pike when she said a man exposed himself, demanded a sexual act and showed a gun.

“I walk up here every day, two or three times a day,” Rose Matthews said.

Matthews said she makes the trips to grab a few drinks from the Mapco, but now she is changing her schedule.

“Nighttime? Now I don’t come,” Matthews said.

It all comes after Metro Police were called to the gas station on the night of Oct. 11.

“I heard that it was up here, Mapco, right here,” Matthews said.

This man is alleged to have exposed himself while demanding a sex act from a woman at the gas pumps of a Gallatin Pk convenience market on 10/11. He also carried a pistol & threatened to shoot the victim before leaving. Know him? Please📞615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/scHq5xlTBC — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 25, 2022

A woman called police after she said the man whispered something in her ear inside the Mapco store before following her outside and flashing her. That’s when the woman said the man demanded a sexual act, threatened to shoot her and seconds later speeding off in a Dodge Charger.

He’s crazy,” Matthews said.

While the man is still out there, Matthews and neighbors like Margaret Wilson are on high alert.

“It’s scary that that happened close to us and, just as a single mom, it makes me not want to take my kids there,” Wilson said.

While detectives continue to look for the man, Matthews is sending out a warning.

“Be careful and watch your surroundings,” Matthews said.

Metro Police asks anyone who recognizes the man to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.