Hickman Co. girl hit by car at bus stop

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Hickman County mom is counting her blessings after her 12-year-old daughter was hit by a car at her bus stop.

On Highway 100 in Centerville, speeding cars are normal for those who live along it.

“It’s high traffic road,” says her mom, Mary Neely. “But we’ve never had any issue with cars not stopping here until yesterday.”

Tuesday, she says she pulled up to the edge of her driveway to pick up her daughter Chloe.

“The school bus driver had done everything like he was supposed to,” she says. “Yellow light, red light, stop sign.”

But that didn’t stop a car coming from the other direction on a rainy afternoon.

She says the driver tried to stop, hydroplaned and hit Chloe.

“I was expecting the absolute worst-case scenario,” says Neely.

Chloe had a front tooth knocked out, nearly took out the second one, and skinned her stomach on the road. Neely says an ambulance got her to Tristar Horizon Medical Center immediately.

“A friend of mine was behind the bus,” Neely says. “She saw her actually get hit, saw her go up in the air.”

Neely says if there’s anything she’s thankful for, it’s the brick wall at the edge of her driveway.

“The brick on the side is what was able to block me from seeing the impact itself,” she explains.

While she didn’t see what exactly happened to Chloe, she doesn’t want other parents to have to.

“Drive slower, pay more attention, and if you see a bus definitely slow down,” warns Neely. “Because you don’t know when they’re fixing to turn their yellow lights on, they are fixing to stop.”

Chloe will be back at school on Thursday. Her family says they will no longer take the school bus.

Centerville Police say it is not yet determined if the driver will be charged. The District Attorney will decide that next week.

