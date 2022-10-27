Halloween candy prices may haunt your wallet this year


The price of Halloween candy has increased this year!
By Justina Latimer
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With Halloween only a few days away many have already started to celebrate. But instead of treats, inflation seems to have a few tricks up its sleeve.

From Kit Kats to Reese’s and M&M’S, we all have our favorites. But according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, Halloween candy prices are up by more than 13% compared to last September.

Noticing the price hikes firsthand, local cashier Theresa Foley said she’ll be skipping Halloween celebrations this year.

“God, I can’t even go to a bar because $20 isn’t going to get you much at a bar. $20 will get you what? Like two drinks,” said Foley.

On the other hand, community centers like Madison Park are preparing for their big event.

“We are going to have inflatables. We are going to have face paintings. We are going to have snacks to give out,” stated Anita Gregory-Smith, with Madison Park Community Center.

While relying on community donations, they’ve noticed the impact. Two of their previous vendors were not able to contribute this year.

“It’s kind of hard getting donations this year because of inflation. But luckily enough the community came together, putting out signs asking for help. But that really pulls it together for all the kids,” explained Smith.

The Madison Park Community Halloween celebration will be held Thursday starting at 5:30 pm.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Girl hit by car after getting off school bus
Hickman Co. girl hit by car at bus stop
Man wanted for exposing himself at gas station
Man exposing himself to gas station patrons leave customers on edge
City lawmakers weigh in on stadium deal
City leaders have questions about Titans’ stadium deal
Crews work to keep fire contained
Warren County wildfire 100% contained, TN Forestry says