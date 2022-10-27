Former Metro officer convicted of manslaughter released from jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A former Nashville police officer who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a man while on duty in 2018 has been released from jail.

Andrew Delke, who accepted a plea deal last year agreeing to a three-year jail sentence for voluntary manslaughter in the death of Daniel Hambrick, was released Thursday morning from the Downtown Detention Center. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said last month Delke was getting credit for good behavior in jail, which means less time jailtime.

Delke shot Hambrick three times in the back in 2018, records show. At his sentencing, Delke admitted in court he was wrong and his use of force during the 2018 incident was not necessary.

Delke’s attorney, David Raybin, released the following statement following his client’s release from jail:

“Andrew Delke was released after fully serving his sentence. He greatly appreciates the support that he was given from the FOP (fraternal order of police) and many other citizens.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

