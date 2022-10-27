First Alert Forecast: Turning milder through the end of the week

Lots of sunshine this afternoon with temperatures warmer than yesterday in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight will be another chilly one with lows in the mid-40s again to start off our day tomorrow.

Clouds increase during the day on Saturday, and even though I can’t totally rule out a late-day shower, most if not all of us stay dry.

Saturday night and into Sunday will be a different story with off-and-on scattered showers expected to move back into the Mid State. A rumble of thunder can’t also be ruled out, but no severe weather threat to speak of as of now.

Expect showers to stick around most of the day on Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 70s, Sunday we’ll fall back into the upper and mid-60s.

A leftover shower for Halloween, but nothing that will wash out our day on Monday. Temperatures stay in the 60s. Things look good for trick-or-treaters Monday night. It will get cooler as the night goes on as temperatures dip into the 50s.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday and so do temperatures in the 70s. We’ll get back to the mid-70s on Wednesday with a few afternoon clouds but otherwise plenty of sunshine.

