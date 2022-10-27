First Alert Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Chilly

A chilly start to our Thursday across the Mid-State, so be sure to grab that jacket as you head out the door this morning.

More all-day sunshine with some clouds mixed in for today with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for the afternoon. Tonight will be another chilly one with lows in the mid-40s again to start off our day tomorrow.

Clouds increase during the day on Saturday, and even though I can’t totally rule out a late-day shower, most if not all of us stay dry. Saturday night and into Sunday will be a different story with off-and-on scattered showers expected to move back into the Mid State. A rumble of thunder can’t also be ruled out, but no severe weather threat to speak of as of now.

Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 70s, Sunday we’ll fall back into the upper and mid-60s.

A leftover shower for Halloween, but nothing that will wash out our day on Monday. Temperatures stay in the 60s.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday and so do temperatures in the 70s. We’ll get back to the mid-70s on Wednesday with a few afternoon clouds but otherwise plenty of sunshine.

