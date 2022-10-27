Family breathes easy as fire is fully contained in Warren County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The fire in Warren County is now 100% contained, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry, and is believed to have been started by a trespasser on Isha’s property.

The Priest family watched the fire sweep through their yard on Tuesday and they were afraid they were going to lose their home. Thankfully, it started raining before the fire could spread even further. The flames crept to about 100 yards from their home.

“The winds got so bad, and they kept getting worse and it worse it was crazy winds,” said Michelle Priest.

“Genuinely, if that rain didn’t come through, it would have taken an extremely bad turn. We were blessed by the rain for sure,” said Kelsi Priest.

Kelsi and her mom, Michelle, grew up in the home. They stayed up during all hours of the night helping the firefighters keep the flames away.

“I played in the woods and on the bluff as a kid and so did they-- my kids,” Michelle said.

“I mean we’ve lived here for our whole life so we were like, we are going to stay and help all we can to protect it until we have to leave,” Kelsi said. “Luckily it started to rain right in time and stopped it all that, literally, probably saved our house.”

The first responders were able to spare all buildings and homes from burning. Some firefighters worked for more than 24 hours straight.

