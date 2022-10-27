Drunk man arrested for attempting to take toddler from parents in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man on Wednesday night after he allegedly approached a mother and her 2-year-old daughter downtown and began behaving weirdly toward the toddler.

According to the arrest affidavit, the woman was standing with her little girl outside of the Dollar General on 3rd Ave South in downtown Nashville when 26-year-old Cody Skinner approached them and began staring at the small child.

The affidavit states that Skinner then accused the woman of beating her daughter because he noticed what resembled a black eye on the child. He placed his arms around the woman and her daughter and began kissing the little girl’s face.

The mother attempted to walk away with her daughter when Skinner pulled the girl away by her arm, stating he was taking the child and reporting his perceived child abuse by the mother.

The girl’s father exited the Dollar General and separated his daughter from the Skinner, who then attempted to fight him. Skinner followed the family as they attempted to get away from him until they were able to signal a security guard at the Pinnacle building and call the police.

Officers arrived and found Skinner had scampered north on 3rd Avenue and was trying to enter Kid Rock’s honky tonk bar. They spoke with Skinner, who told officers he noticed the black eye on the little girl and he was simply trying to protect her from her parents.

Officers found Skinner to be intoxicated during the interview as he displayed slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet.

Skinner was arrested and charged with felony attempted kidnapping, aggravated sexual battery, offensive contact/assault, and public intoxication. He remains in custody on $75,100 bond.

