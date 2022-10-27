Customers support Sweet 16th Bakery as shop prepares to close

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This weekend the Sweet 16th Bakery in East Nashville will close its doors after nearly two decades.

Many are not ready to say goodbye just yet.

“This is probably our last chance to get the wonderful breakfast sandwich and that good coffee,” local customer LaChetis said.

Following the announcement of the closing, lines have gotten longer, and treats have sold out each day.

“My friends wanted to come in, but she had to work so I stood in line to get the treats,” Carrie, who lives in East Nashville, said.

On Thursday, many stopped by to leave goodbye notes on the window. Some even waited more than an hour for their popular sweets.

“It’s sad, but sometimes you have to do what you have to do,” LaChetis said. “Hopefully she is moving onto bigger and better things.”

Ellen Einstein, the shop’s owner, made the decision to close. She said after the passing of her husband Dan in January, it’s been tough.

“I know he is proud of what I have done and what the girls have done,” Einstein said. “Hopefully he is up there smiling down on us.”

She is now moving forward with his support from above and love from the community.

“We just want the community to continue and be kind to each other and to love each other and know that Dan and I appreciate everything the community has given us,” Einstein said.

Sweet 16th will officially close on Saturday, Oct. 29.

