A crash involving two vehicles and a bicyclist shuts down lanes in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is working to clear a wreck involving two vehicles and a bicyclist.

The collision occurred at around 6:30 a.m. on 1504 Fort Campbell Boulevard and closed down four separate lanes, two northbound and two southbound.

The status of those involved in the crash is unknown but injuries have been reported. The bicyclist has been air-lifted to Nashville.

The Clarksville Police Department advises drivers to find an alternate route until the scene can be cleared and the roadway can be opened back up.

This is a developing story.

