Columbia PD search for missing juvenile

Police are looking for 15-year-old Auna Nicole Hardin who went missing on Wednesday in Columbia, TN.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is asking for help locating a 15-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday.

According to CPD, Auna Nicole Hardin was last seen wearing gray jogger pants, a white t-shirt and a jacket. Her last known location was around the area of Hallmark Drive.

Hardin is described to be 5 feet 3 inches tall, 121 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

CPD asks that anyone with information should call dispatch at 931-388-2727 or Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900. You can also email tips to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.Com.

