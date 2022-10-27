Columbia PD search for missing juvenile

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is asking for help locating a 15-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday.

According to CPD, Auna Nicole Hardin was last seen wearing gray jogger pants, a white t-shirt and a jacket. Her last known location was around the area of Hallmark Drive.

Hardin is described to be 5 feet 3 inches tall, 121 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

CPD asks that anyone with information should call dispatch at 931-388-2727 or Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900. You can also email tips to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.Com.

