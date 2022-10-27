Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities found the body of a missing 15-year-old girl reported missing on Wednesday night.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said the body of Olivia Daryl Taylor was found early Thursday afternoon in a wooded area east of Cookeville by Putnam County Road Department employees.

Taylor was reported missing around 7 p.m. Wednesday by her parents.

Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said locating Taylor sooner than later was imperative in a news release Thursday morning.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

According to a news release, Charles “Chuck” Carter was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with aggravated statutory rape in connection with Taylor’s disappearance. Carter is being held at the Putnam County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

The sheriff said in a release Thursday morning that illegal drugs, other individuals participating in illegal activity and other criminal activity may be involved in the missing of Taylor.

The sheriff said Carter is a suspect in Taylor’s death.

Her body will be sent to the medical examiner’s officer in Nashville for an autopsy.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.