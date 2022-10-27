2 arrested after being accused of carjacking, robbery in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Wednesday afternoon, around 3:37 p.m., officers with the Clarksville Police Department responded to a PetSmart at 2784 Wilma Rudolph Blvd after an elderly man claimed he was hit in the head by two black men and robbed his 2013 Dodge Charger.

Officers searched the area for the car and relayed information to other officials on duty.

While they helped the 80-year-old victim, a CPD officer found the car on Jack Miller Boulevard almost an hour later around 4:30 p.m., and attempted to stop the car.

The suspects led officers on a pursuit and officials attempted to block off intersections for public safety.

The pursuit went into Kentucky and back into Tennessee and eventually came to a stop around 4:42 p.m. at the intersection of Cranklen Circle and Audrea Lane.

There the two suspects were taken into custody.

There are no other reported injuries to citizens or officers that were involved in the pursuit and the investigation is still ongoing. Other charges are pending.

Anyone with information or additional video is asked to contact Detective Lockerman at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5299.

