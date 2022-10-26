Wynonna recreating ‘Farewell Tour’ at Murphy Center on Nov. 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wynonna Judd will be recreating The Judds 1991 Farewell Tour next month at Murphy Center in Murfreesboro for a special televised event airing in March 2023 on CMT.

The concert will be held on Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. A portion of the ticket proceeds from that night will benefit NAMI Tennessee. Tickets to “The Judds: Love Is Alive – The Final Concert” go on sale Wednesday at 2 p.m. Click to purchase tickets.

Wynonna’s current tour mates, Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride, are also slated to join, sharing the same bill for the first time ever. Additional special guests will be announced.

The Judds homecoming to MTSU will mark the largest concert to take place at Murphy Center since Wynonna and her mother, Naomi Judd, had their final show together on The Judds Farewell Tour over three decades ago. The made-for-television event also serves as the kickoff to the venue’s year-long 50th anniversary celebration.

Wynonna announced the concert earlier Wednesday at a press luncheon in Leiper’s Fork alongside CMT and Sandbox Productions event producers and representatives from MTSU.

“Stepping onstage at the Murphy Center for the first time since Dec. 4, 1991, will be so surreal for me,” Wynonna said in a news release. “It was an emotional night over 30 years ago and will be an emotional night, for different reasons, now. I can’t wait to lean into the nostalgia with the artists who have made this tour so special and recreate one of the most iconic nights in Judd ‘Herstory!’”

“It’s serendipitous magic on so many levels to be able to capture Wynonna’s return to the Murphy Center, almost exactly 31 years to the date. And it’s especially meaningful as an MTSU alum to produce such a landmark event, working hand in hand with the university’s faculty and staff to have their students actively participate in the production in its entirety,” Margaret Comeaux, Executive Producer & SVP of Production, Music & Events, CMT, said in a news release. “We are also extremely excited to collaborate once again with our amazing partners at Sandbox to present a true Judds event spectacular that has been decades in the making and continue to tell the next chapter in Wynonna’s story.”

“What is most compelling about the Judds’ music is that it captures the love between two women. The Murphy Center event will allow us to celebrate that love. After all, it was love that built a bridge between the Judds and their audience,” MTSU Dean of the College of Media and Entertainment Beverly Keel said in a news release. “It is love that connects the family of country music female and strengthens them as they work to make their voices heard.”

The Judds: The Final Tour will continue for a second run into 2023 following its initial 11 date area tour with McBryde, Carlile, Ballerini, Little Big Town and McBride all set to return for select dates. For information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.