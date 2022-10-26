Search underway for runaway teenager in Mt. Juliet

13-year-old Lukas went missing Tuesday night.
13-year-old Lukas went missing Tuesday night.(MJPD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is looking for its 13-year-old boy after he disappeared late Tuesday night in Mt. Juliet.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department is helping the family look for Lukas, who left his home on Sunrise Circle around 10 p.m. on Tuesday and has not been seen since, according to the family.

The family also said he left his phone behind and could be wearing a dark-colored shirt with grey sweatpants and no shoes.

MJPD became involved around 1 a.m. on Wednesday and began a search of the area and contacted the boy’s friends.

Anyone with information on Lukas’ whereabouts is asked to contact MJPD at 615-754-2550.

