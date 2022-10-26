Public housing proposal concerns some in Waverly neighborhood

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A proposal for a new public housing complex is getting pushback from people in a particular Waverly neighborhood who have started a petition against it.

The Waverly Housing Authority is attempting to build a more than 60-unit complex after its last complex was destroyed in the 2021 flood, city leaders said.

They’re eyeing a wooded property on Cherry Road, which is next to a subdivision on Washington Circle.

“I just don’t think that’s going to be feasible up here,” Jamie Wendt, who lives on Washington Circle, said. “You have to consider the density on top of this hill. We will be stacked on top of each other.”

In order to build the public housing complex, Waverly Mayor Buddy Frazier said the Washington Circle neighborhood will need to be rezoned from low-density to high-density.

Wendt fears that will hurt the character of her quiet neighborhood.

“We’ve got to protect what’s ours because we’ve been here for 15 years, and we can’t exactly afford to go find something new. None of us can,” Wendt said.

The city issued a notice for a public hearing about the potential rezoning in the newspaper and also put up a sign on Cherry Road, which is next to Aimee Tidwell’s home.

She started a petition in opposition of the rezoning and said it has the support of more than 80% of her neighborhood.

“This is a lose-lose situation for what you’re trying to build here and the people who are already here,” Tidwell said.

Tidwell’s concern is for the elderly, disabled and people without vehicles who may not be able to make it up the one-way hill on Washington Circle.

“They’re going to have a hard time trekking up and down that hill and across a four-lane highway into town, and then back again to get to the amenities that they might need,” Tidwell said.

The public hearing related to the rezoning will be held Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.

