Park closes trails in Gatlinburg due to bear activity

The trails will be closed until further notice.
Tennessee officials said a black bear injured a man vacationing in a cabin.
Tennessee officials said a black bear injured a man vacationing in a cabin.(Pixabay)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Wednesday that they would be closing some trails in Gatlinburg after reported bear activity.

The affected routes are the Gatlinburg Trail between Gatlinburg and Sugarlands Visitor Center and the Twin Creeks Trail between Gatlinburg and the Twin Creeks Science and Education Center. Both trails are due to close because of a “large concentration of black bears feeding on acorns.”

The move comes just days after a man was injured in Gatlinburg after a bear broke into a rented cabin. “Generally bears are solitary, however, during the fall, several bears may be seen feeding in close proximity,” officials said.

The trails will be closed until further notice. Here’s what to do if you see a bear.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

15-year-old girl missing out of Columbia.
Missing Columbia girl found safe, police say
Andrew Delke
Former Metro officer convicted of manslaughter released from jail
WSMV fire line
Family breathes easy as fire is fully contained in Warren County
WSMV fire line
Family recovers after fire nearly claims their house
Black bear (FILE)
TWRA confirms euthanzied bear responsible for Gatlinburg attack