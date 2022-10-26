Overflowing trash at Bellevue apartment complex disturbing for residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - At one Bellevue apartment complex, some say trash dumpsters have been full and overflowing for weeks and they’re waiting on the complex to take action.

The large garbage piles are by the entrance of Aventura Bellevue apartments and the trash can be seen from the street.

“It doesn’t look good. It doesn’t look good,” one Aventura Bellevue resident said.

The look of overflowing garbage is a familiar sight for some who live at the apartment complex.

“I notice like it will pile up over and the guys will just get in the golf cart and come up here,” resident Trinity Warfield said. “Seeing this right here is just nasty.”

“Every week you can notice that on the dumpster upstairs that we have, it gets full every week,” one resident said. “I see that they’ve been using this place to put all the garbage every week until they get enough truck.”

The concern for the growing trash pile is more than just how it looks. Robert Potts said the first concern is what the trash attracts.

“Armadillos are especially bad. They carry leprosy,” Potts, who lives near the apartment complex, said. “Myself and my neighbor have been trying to trap them and relocate them, but the problem is they are getting into these dumpsters across the street.”

Potts said the trash piles is also contributing to the homeless encampment issue.

“They had taken a big couch out of the dumpster from across the street and set it deep in the woods and other things they had found,” Potts said.

Potts said he called Aventura Bellevue to fix the problem, and weeks later nothing was done.

“They said, ‘Well we’re having problems with our trash pickup. They’re coming tomorrow.’ That was two weeks ago and it’s still there. It’s a real health hazard,” Potts said.

“I think it’s disgusting cause it’s like I pay for this,” Warfield said.

Warfield said she thinks the apartment complex needs more dumpsters to accommodate all the trash from the units.

WSMV4 emailed the apartment complex management and the corporate office for the complex at non and did not hear back by 5 p.m. WSMV4 also called the leasing office which said it didn’t have a comment.

