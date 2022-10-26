Missing teenager found safe in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is breathing a little easier on Wednesday morning after its 13-year-old boy returned home safely.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department was helping the family look for Lukas, who left their home on Sunrise Circle around 10 p.m. on Tuesday and was not seen for the rest of the night.

The family was concerned because Lukas left his phone behind and was not wearing shoes when he left the house.

MJPD became involved around 1 a.m. on Wednesday and began a search of the area and contacted the boy’s friends.

The search ended around 8 a.m. on Wednesday when MJPD announced Lukas had returned home.

Update: Lukas returned home safe, and there is no longer an active search. Thank you to all for your care and spreading the word. https://t.co/Jr9H4Jiqdz — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) October 26, 2022

