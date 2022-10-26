Missing teenager found safe in Mt. Juliet

13-year-old Lukas went missing Tuesday night.
13-year-old Lukas went missing Tuesday night.(MJPD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is breathing a little easier on Wednesday morning after its 13-year-old boy returned home safely.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department was helping the family look for Lukas, who left their home on Sunrise Circle around 10 p.m. on Tuesday and was not seen for the rest of the night.

The family was concerned because Lukas left his phone behind and was not wearing shoes when he left the house.

MJPD became involved around 1 a.m. on Wednesday and began a search of the area and contacted the boy’s friends.

The search ended around 8 a.m. on Wednesday when MJPD announced Lukas had returned home.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police Generic
Bystanders help stop robbery suspect who fled from security guard
clarksville kidnapping suspect
Clarksville Police searching for kidnapping and robbery suspect
State Rep. Barbara Cooper passes away at 93
Longtime state representative Barbara Cooper dies at 93
WSMV missing boy
Teenager missing out of Mt. Juliet