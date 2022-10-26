Metro Parks searching for perfect Christmas tree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Parks is asking for help in finding the perfect tree to serve as the centerpiece for the city’s holiday celebration.

Metro Parks Horticulturist Randall Lantz said the department is looking for a 30-to-40-foot-tall Norway Spruce that looks good from all angles.

“We would very much like to have a tree that has grown too big for its current location or needs removal. We know it’s out there. We just haven’t found it yet,” Lantz said in a news release. “For anyone that believes they have such a tree, please make sure to include the address of the tree so our staff can take an initial look. The tree should be a Norway Spruce which has the same shape that we see in children’s books about Christmas.”

Metro Parks has been providing a tree for the holiday celebrations in downtown Nashville for over 30 years. The tree is anchored at Public Square Park and is decked with thousands of multi-colored LED lights.

The Parks Department would cut down the tree, grind out the stump and plant a replacement tree if desired.

If you have a tree that meets the criteria, contact Lantz at 615-862-8400 or email him.

