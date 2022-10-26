Man charged for fatal hit-and-run, claims he didn’t remember hitting someone

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been charged for a fatal hit-and-run that took place in Nashville a few weeks ago.

An affidavit states that 26-year-old Edvin Alexander Chub Caal ran over a man on Nolensville Pike. The victim, Larry Arnold, died from his sustained injuries.

Caal drove home immediately following the accident. He reportedly did not stop to make sure Arnold was ok or call anyone for help.

Officials reported that Caal did not have a driver’s license at the time of the incident.

Police were able to locate Caal by following a trail of fluid that was leaking from his car. Caal told police he remembered driving home but did not remember hitting anyone on his way there.

Caal was arrested on Oct. 25 and has four active charges including failure to render aid. His bond is set at $11,500.

