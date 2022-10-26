First Alert Forecast: Sunnier End to the Week

After a mostly cloudy, cool Wednesday, sunshine will close out the week with seasonable temperatures.

Clouds will continue to clear the Mid State this evening, exiting toward the east. It’ll be quite chilly with temperatures quickly falling into the 40s.

Thursday will turn much brighter than Wednesday. We’ll have a developing northeasterly breeze. Temperatures will start the day in the low 40s and climb into the upper 60s by late afternoon.

Friday will be milder with just a few more clouds. Count on highs in the low-mid 70s.

Clouds will increase and thicken quickly on Saturday. An shower will be possible by sunset, moving in from the southwest. We’ll have lows in the low 50s and highs in the low 70s.

Rain will expand in coverage Saturday evening and continue into early Sunday.

Sunday afternoon will also feature clouds and a few showers.

Showers are expected to linger into Monday, too, which is Halloween. While many areas will have dry weather for trick-or-treating, some communities will still be dealing with light showers. Any rain that falls Monday evening however will be light.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather will turn sunnier and milder again.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.