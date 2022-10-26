First Alert Forecast: Cooler the next few days

It’s much cooler today now that the cold front that brought us rain yesterday has exited. We will stay cool in the 60s for the next 2 days.

Mostly cloudy skies can be expected early this afternoon. This will limit our high temperatures to the 60s and even 50s in some spot. Winds out of the northwest will be a bit breezy, but not nearly as strong as yesterday. Temperatures will drop into the 40s tonight as clouds will thin out.

A mix of sun and clouds can be expected for tomorrow with temperatures rise to near 70 in the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to warm as we end the work week with highs on Friday in the low to middle 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Clouds increase throughout the day Saturday ahead of our next weathermaker. By Sunday, periods of rain can be expected and skies will stay cloudy the whole day. Highs Saturday will be in the lower 70s, and Sunday, we’ll fall back into the upper and mid-60s.

A leftover shower is possible early on Halloween, but nothing that will wash out our day on Monday. It will be cooler on Monday afternoon with highs staying in the 60s for the day.

