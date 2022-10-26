First Alert Forecast: Cooler the next few days

Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Cruz Medina
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s much cooler today now that the cold front that brought us rain yesterday has exited. We will stay cool in the 60s for the next 2 days.

Mostly cloudy skies can be expected early this afternoon. This will limit our high temperatures to the 60s and even 50s in some spot. Winds out of the northwest will be a bit breezy, but not nearly as strong as yesterday. Temperatures will drop into the 40s tonight as clouds will thin out.

A mix of sun and clouds can be expected for tomorrow with temperatures rise to near 70 in the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to warm as we end the work week with highs on Friday in the low to middle 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Clouds increase throughout the day Saturday ahead of our next weathermaker. By Sunday, periods of rain can be expected and skies will stay cloudy the whole day. Highs Saturday will be in the lower 70s, and Sunday, we’ll fall back into the upper and mid-60s.

A leftover shower is possible early on Halloween, but nothing that will wash out our day on Monday. It will be cooler on Monday afternoon with highs staying in the 60s for the day.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV noon temps
First Alert Forecast: Cool and Breezy
WSMV noon temps
Wednesday morning FIRST ALERT forecast
WSMV noon temps
Wednesday early morning FIRST ALERT forecast
Tuesday evening weather update
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drying Out & Cooler for Wednesday.