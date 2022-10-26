First Alert Forecast: Cool and Breezy

Behind our cold front from yesterday, it’s a cooler and breezy start to our Wednesday so you’ll want a light jacket as you’re headed out the door.

Temperatures this afternoon will stay in the 60s across parts of the Mid State, and some spots may not get out of the 50s. Clouds will slowly break for some late-day sunshine.

Tonight will be chilly with lows in the mid-40s.

More all-day sunshine, with some clouds mixed in, for our day tomorrow with temperatures back near 70 in the afternoon. We’ll see temperatures back in the mid-70s on Friday with a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon.

Clouds increase during the day on Saturday, and even though I can’t totally rule out a late-day shower, most if not all of us stay dry. Sunday will be a different story with off-and-on scattered showers expected throughout the day. Highs Saturday will be in the lower 70s, Sunday we’ll fall back into the upper and mid-60s.

A leftover shower for Halloween, but nothing that will wash out our day on Monday. It will be ghoulishly cool Monday afternoon with highs staying in the 60s for the day.

