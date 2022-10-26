Bystanders help stop robbery suspect who fled from security guard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bystanders were able to stop a man who fled from security after he had robbed and threatened two people at gunpoint.

Officers responded to a shooting at the Dominion House Apartments at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Two victims told police that the suspect, 26-year-old Alexander Dudley, had threatened them both with a gun and stole one of their wallets.

According to an affidavit, one of the victims told police that he defended his wallet when Dudley demanded it at gunpoint. The victim attempted to swat the gun away, but it discharged and a bullet struck the victim’s hand.

A security guard reported that he saw Dudley flee the scene after the gun went off. The guard soon began an on-foot pursuit with bystanders who had witnessed the incident.

Shots were fired by the guard after Dudley had pointed his gun in his direction but he was unable to hit him.

Dudley still attempted to flee but was eventually caught by bystanders who held him until police arrived.

An altercation broke out between Dudley and the bystanders, resulting in injuries. Dudley was taken into custody and was later treated for his injuries. He was officially booked on Oct. 25.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Dudley has three active charges including aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Dudley’s bond is set at $200,000.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.