Beware of social security scams as payouts increase, experts say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Those receiving social security benefits will soon see the largest increase in nearly 40 years.

Unfortunately, what this also means is scammers are using this as an opportunity to steal your money.

Many Americans will see an increase in SSI benefits starting in December and there is a good chance they will get at least one phone call from a scammer.

Those who benefit are getting a nearly 9% increase due to record inflation and rising consumer prices.

And there is some confusion around this as to what people may or may not need to do in order to get the extra money.

Scammers are emailing and calling people asking them to re-enroll which requires getting personal information.

The Social Security Administration wants to warn people they will never reach out to people over the phone or by email.

The biggest red flag is asking for your social security number. The Social Security Administration should already have it and experts want people to be prepared for this, along with requests to transfer money.

“They’ll scare you into thinking that if you don’t give them information at that moment you’ll be out of luck and won’t get that benefits increase and many even lose social security entirely,” said Zulfikar Ramzan who is the Chief Scientist at the consumer cybersecurity company, Aura.

For answers to questions about your benefits, go onto the Social Security Administration website or call them directly.

