Amanda Hara joins WSMV 4 News as morning co-anchor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — WSMV 4 announced today that Amanda Hara will be joining WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content.

Amanda is currently the anchor of multiple newscasts and the Executive Producer of Digital at WVLT, the Gray Television-owned CBS affiliate in Knoxville, Tennessee where she has been since 2012.

“We are excited to have Amanda join Holly Thompson on WSMV 4 News Today,” said Dan Fabrizio, WSMV’s News Director. “She will also bring her award-winning, multi-talented experience to report stories and lead our digital content team.”

“It is truly a full circle moment for Amanda to return to Nashville and WSMV,” said Jasmine Hardin, WSMV’s Regional Vice President and General Manager. “She started as an intern for WSMV back in 2003 and now twenty years later returns as a key anchor. We are thrilled that she has chosen to make Nashville her home once again and to add such a trusted journalist to our team.”

Amanda Hara is a decorated journalist with almost 15 years of experience covering news across Tennessee. She has been honored with two National Edward R. Murrow Awards, 13 regional Edward R. Murrow awards, nine Emmy awards along with more than two dozen Emmy Award nominations.

She was twice named ‘Best Reporter’ and ‘Best Anchor’ by the Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters.

Along with stops in Indiana, Lexington, Kentucky and Knoxville, Amanda has told the stories of Middle Tennesseans before as a reporter at WTVF, NewsChannel 5 in Nashville.

Amanda will be back on the air in Nashville on December 12.

