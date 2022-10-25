‘You are going to suffer,’ Bellevue standoff subject threatens Nashville attorneys

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Affidavits show an hours-long police standoff in Bellevue last week stems from harassing text messages Nashville attorneys received from the man wanted by police.

Metro Nashville Police Department investigators with the District Attorney’s Office were attempting to serve two arrest warrants for Zachary Johnson on Thursday afternoon. They claim Johnson was threatening and stalking lawyers who represented him in the past. However, Johnson refused to come out of his home, which led to an hours-long standoff, shots fired and a house fire.

Johnson is a man with a lengthy criminal history.

In one case he was convicted on five counts of rape with force or coercion. That history is the reason he sent his attorneys threatening messages detailed in affidavits.

Bernard McEvoy and Emily Todoran are two attorneys who represented Johnson in the past. Last week, court documents showed he harassed both by calling their office and sending text messages.

Nashville criminal defense attorney David Raybin said while uncommon, this happens.

“Unfortunately, a lot of these happen years later,” Raybin said. “They harbor these feelings and they come after their attorney or prosecutor often five or 10 years later, and there’s no rhyme or reason to it.”

Affidavits said Johnson texted Todoran in September giving her “extreme views.” She said she had not heard from him in years and could not give him legal advice.

But in the affidavits, she said the texts got more threatening and frequent.

She received texts like, “I’m going to take you down.” And “You are going to suffer.” He claimed he wouldn’t stop “unless you f****** kill me.”

“Fortunately, it is very rare,” Raybin said. “The most common legal profession that has threats are domestic relations, divorce lawyers. They get threats a lot more than criminal lawyers do because the intensity of the case is a lot higher.”

Last week when Todoran parked her car at work, affidavits said she got countless messages from Johnson.

One said, “You’re probably going to court soon. I hope you don’t have kids.”

Documents said she was too afraid to walk to court fearing he would kill her.

Raybin said this is when attorneys should call police.

“I’ve had to report matters like this to police and the district attorney’s office and they’ve had some intervention,” Raybin said.

McEvoy called the police about Johnson last week too.

He said he hasn’t seen Johnson since he represented him in a 2014 rape case.

Affidavits said Johnson called McEvoy’s Second Avenue office about 30 times in one day. They said those messages were irate and threatened McEvoy’s family.

This is something Raybin said lawyers can’t always prevent.

“When they first have a client, they make sure they connect with the client and try to anticipate these things, but that’s now always possible,” Raybin said.

Johnson is currently booked in the Downtown Detention Center. He is not eligible for release due to mental health. He’s charged with stalking, two counts of harassment threats, and two counts of aggravated assault toward an officer using a deadly weapon.

