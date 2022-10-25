Woman stabbed several times near downtown Nashville, suspect arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials were called to the 700 block of Representative John Lewis Way South around 2 p.m. for a stabbing. When they arrived, they couldn’t find a scene.

A woman was taken to the hospital after being stabbed several times in the side and was bleeding from the head.

The stabbing suspect was arrested.

Officials do not know the condition of the victim as of this writing.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.