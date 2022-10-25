Woman stabbed several times near downtown Nashville, suspect arrested


Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials were called to the 700 block of Representative John Lewis Way South around 2 p.m. for a stabbing. When they arrived, they couldn’t find a scene.

A woman was taken to the hospital after being stabbed several times in the side and was bleeding from the head.

The stabbing suspect was arrested.

Officials do not know the condition of the victim as of this writing.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jordan Jackson is wanted by Clarksville Police for kidnapping.
Man wanted for Clarksville kidnapping
A truck approaches the train crossing on Depot Street in Chapel Hill, Tennessee.
Chapel Hill train crash victims’ mother sues CSX, Chapel Hill
WSMV voting location
All early voting sites now open
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
TSA gun seizure at BNA sets annual record