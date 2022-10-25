Woman missing out of Lebanon
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is seeking assistance in finding a woman who was reported missing by her family and requires a general welfare check.
Maria Villalobos was last seen walking on Bluebird Road around midnight between Oct. 22 and the 23rd. Officials said she may have possibly been involved in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact Detective Justin Sandefur at 615-453-4322 or justin.sandedfur@lebanontn.org.
