Woman missing out of Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is seeking assistance in finding a woman who was reported missing by her family and requires a general welfare check.

Maria Villalobos was last seen walking on Bluebird Road around midnight between Oct. 22 and the 23rd. Officials said she may have possibly been involved in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact Detective Justin Sandefur at 615-453-4322 or justin.sandedfur@lebanontn.org.

(2/2) Around midnight between 10/22 and 10/23/2022, and was possibly involved in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend. Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact Det. Justin Sandefur at 615-453-4322 or justin.sandefur@lebanontn.org — Lebanon Police Dept (@LebanonPD) October 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.