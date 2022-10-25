Woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after hit at crosswalk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A driver is being charged after they allegedly hit a pedestrian at a crosswalk on James Robertson Parkway on Tuesday morning.

James Smallwood, 65, of Madison was given a misdemeanor state citation for failure to yield resulting in bodily injury after 65-year-old Betsy Hueber was “seriously hurt” from the crash.

Hueber was crossing the intersection of 7th Avenue North when she was hit allegedly hit by Smallwood’s Mitsubishi Lancer.

She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Smallwood showed no signs of impairment on scene and was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

