Woman hit while using crosswalk in downtown


Pedestrian hit
Pedestrian hit(WALB)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A driver is being charged after allegedly hitting a pedestrian at a crosswalk on James Robertson Parkway near the Capitol building Tuesday morning.

James Smallwood, 65, of Madison was given a misdemeanor citation for failure to yield resulting in bodily injury after 65-year-old Betsy Hueber was “seriously hurt” from the crash.

Hueber was crossing the intersection of 7th Avenue North when she was allegedly hit by Smallwood in a Mitsubishi Lancer.

She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Smallwood showed no signs of impairment on scene and was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Warren County fire now under control
Warren County fire now under control
Plans for new public housing in Waverly
Public housing proposal concerns some in Waverly neighborhood
Overflowing trash at apartment complex in Bellevue
Overflowing trash at Bellevue apartment complex disturbing for residents
Loophole in no surprises act leaves some with heft
Nashville woman warns about estimate loophole in No Surprises Act
Women robbed near pedestrian bridge
Women robbed near pedestrian bridge