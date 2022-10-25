Woman hit while using crosswalk in downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A driver is being charged after allegedly hitting a pedestrian at a crosswalk on James Robertson Parkway near the Capitol building Tuesday morning.

James Smallwood, 65, of Madison was given a misdemeanor citation for failure to yield resulting in bodily injury after 65-year-old Betsy Hueber was “seriously hurt” from the crash.

Hueber was crossing the intersection of 7th Avenue North when she was allegedly hit by Smallwood in a Mitsubishi Lancer.

She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Smallwood showed no signs of impairment on scene and was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

