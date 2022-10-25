Warren County fire 35% contained; residents urged to evacuate or stay on alert

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nearly 50 families are being evacuated in the Curtistown and Isha areas of Warren County, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department.

Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny said Tuesday morning the fire is about 30% contained in the gulf area as of 9 a.m. However, residents at Eagles Nest should be on alert for any changes with the situation.

Update: 10/25/2022 @ 9:09 am Sheriff Matheny wants to update the public that the fire is approximately 30% contained in... Posted by Warren County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, October 25, 2022

A shelter has been opened at the Harrison Ferry Fire Department for residents who have been displaced. People wanting to donate snacks and water for firefighters can also drop off items there. Several churches in the area have also opened to provide shelter for residents.

#UPDATE #Warren Co. Sheriff's Dept.- Sheriff Matheny: "The fire is approximately 30% contained in the gulf at this time. However, with the forecasted wind speed expected to increase today, the residents at Eagles Nest should be on high alert for any changes with this situation." — WSMVHollyThompson (@WSMVHollyT) October 25, 2022

Every fire department in the community and fire departments from five additional counties, along with TEMA, Warren County EMA, and Warren County EMS responded to the fire on Isha Lane on Monday.

Over 85 firefighters and 30 fire apparatus and several bulldozers are working to control the fire. Emergency personnel announced the fire was contained but not controlled on Monday evening.

Warren County officials warned the Hills Creek Community of Irving College residents and Eagle’s Nest Community residents to remain vigilant as winds were expected to change and cause the fire to change directions. This scenario is what played out Tuesday morning, prompting Sheriff Jackie Matheny to issue the evacuation recommendation.

Warren County deputies were initially called to 951 Isha Lane in response to a person that had been banned from the premises of Isha and had set up camp with a fire on their property.

Officers found they could not control the fire and called in for assistance.

Deputies arrested Robert Vincent Halter and charged him with reckless burning and criminal trespassing.

As of 9:45 p.m., Sheriff Matheny advised that the fire was contained in the gulf located behind Isha Lane, but reiterated that it was not under control. The firefighter’s priority will remain on structure protection.

On October 24, 2022, Warren County Deputies were dispatched to 951 Isha Lane in response to an individual that had been... Posted by Warren County Sheriff's Department on Monday, October 24, 2022

On Tuesday, the Tennessee National Guard and two Blackhawk helicopters are expected to assist with fire control.

County Mayor Terry Bell also requested a State of Emergency to obtain the much-needed resources for the situation.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.