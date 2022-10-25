Warren County fire 30% contained; residents urged to evacuate or stay on alert

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Department is recommending residents in Isha and Curtistown evacuate their homes as soon as they can.

The last instruction on Monday night warned residents that an evacuation was possible, but with winds picking up across the Mid State, the sheriff is now strongly recommending people leave their homes.

A temporary housing shelter was set up at the Harrison Ferry Fire Department for evacuees.

Fire crews continue to work on containing the fire area and as of 9:30 a.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Department announced the fire was 30 percent contained.

#UPDATE #Warren Co. Sheriff's Dept.- Sheriff Matheny: "The fire is approximately 30% contained in the gulf at this time. However, with the forecasted wind speed expected to increase today, the residents at Eagles Nest should be on high alert for any changes with this situation." — WSMVHollyThompson (@WSMVHollyT) October 25, 2022

Every fire department in the community and fire departments from five additional counties, along with TEMA, Warren County EMA, and Warren County EMS responded to the fire on Isha Lane on Monday.

Over 85 firefighters and 30 fire apparatus and several bulldozers are working to control the fire. Emergency personnel announced the fire was contained but not controlled on Monday evening.

Warren County officials warned the Hills Creek Community of Irving College residents and Eagle’s Nest Community residents to remain vigilant as winds were expected to change and cause the fire to change directions. This scenario is what played out Tuesday morning, prompting Sheriff Jackie Matheny to issue the evacuation recommendation.

Warren County deputies were initially called to 951 Isha Lane in response to a person that had been banned from the premises of Isha and had set up camp with a fire on their property.

Officers found they could not control the fire and called in for assistance.

Deputies arrested Robert Vincent Halter and charged him with reckless burning and criminal trespassing.

As of 9:45 p.m., Sheriff Matheny advised that the fire was contained in the gulf located behind Isha Lane, but reiterated that it was not under control. The firefighter’s priority will remain on structure protection.

On Tuesday, the Tennessee National Guard and two Blackhawk helicopters are expected to assist with fire control.

County Mayor Terry Bell also requested a State of Emergency to obtain the much-needed resources for the situation.

