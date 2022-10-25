Warren Co. wildfire ‘appears to be under control’ after rain, air drops

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The 100-acre fire Warren County officials have been working on since Monday, now appears to be under control according to a recent update made by the Warren County Sheriff’s Department around 6:50 p.m.

Thanks to the Tennessee National Guard Blackhawk helicopters and the rain, officials were able to get the fire under control.

Some firefighters will remain on the scene along with WCSO deputies, a TEMA mobile command station and some other first responders, the majority of the firefighters and first responders will be released on Tuesday night to get some much-needed rest.

The Sheriff and County Executive will send a joint statement later but want to thank everyone who responded and helped offer food, water, service, and prayers.

“We are all proud to live in a community that comes together in challenging times,” said WCSO in a Facebook post.

To the residents living around the Isha, Curtistown and Hills Creek areas, officials will remain on watch for those areas and will notify everyone if there are any changes to the situation.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the fire moved toward the Hills Creek community.

There were 1,000 people in the evacuation zone about 25 minutes southeast of McMinnville. However, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department had a place for refugees to go.

The Harrison Ferry Fire Department also opened as a place for food and other donations.

For Irving College Baptist Church Pastor Ryan Crips, his trips to the fire department weren’t on his morning agenda.

“I was going to go to work and I thought, ‘I’m going to open that church building, somebody might need us, and if I don’t, that will be exactly when somebody did need us,” Crips said.

He and his team fixed hot dogs, and chips and hauled packages of bottled water for all first responders and fire refugees.

The American Red Cross was also on-site at the fire department.

“We’ve had a lot of people in the community come in and ask, ‘How can we help,’” Crips said.

Down the road, County Executive Terry Bell said the fire is burning close to 1,000 homes in the evacuation zone.

“We’ve got state mutual aid coming in,” Bell said. “We got the state Blackhawk helicopter fixing and dropping water on the fire and we are trying to keep it from residents or any structures.”

The fire started after officials said a man trespassed onto the Isha Institute, a yoga and meditation center nearby. Affidavits said he lit a fire in a rock ring that got out of control. Now, 100 firefighters are on the ground fighting flames across dangerous terrain.

“A lot of these places is 160 feet straight off, and it’s down in this gorge and there are places you can get down, but you’d have to go down slick slopes and, of course, you got all these leaves and everything that fell,” Bell said.

While Tuesday night’s rain helped contain the fire, people like Crips are glad to at least lend a hand.

“It’s not how they respond to me, it’s just about us helping our fellow neighbors,” he said.

Bell said there are no injuries or structures damaged as of now. People at the Isha Institute were asked to evacuate immediately. The man who started the fire is in custody.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.