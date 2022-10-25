Vols activate Dark Mode against Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - DARK MODE ACTIVATED! The Vols are wearing black uniforms against Kentucky this Saturday.

The uniform is all black with orange accents on the jerseys and helmets.

Black helmets are the newest addition as the Vols usually wear white helmets in Dark Mode.

Tennessee went Dark Mode last year against South Carolina Gamecocks. Before the 2021 game, the black jerseys last made their debut on Halloween in 2009.

