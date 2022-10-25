Vols activate Dark Mode against Kentucky

The new look will feature black uniforms and black helmets
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - DARK MODE ACTIVATED! The Vols are wearing black uniforms against Kentucky this Saturday.

The uniform is all black with orange accents on the jerseys and helmets.

Black helmets are the newest addition as the Vols usually wear white helmets in Dark Mode.

Tennessee went Dark Mode last year against South Carolina Gamecocks. Before the 2021 game, the black jerseys last made their debut on Halloween in 2009.

