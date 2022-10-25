Video shows burglars attempting to enter house

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said you need to keep your doors locked even while you’re at home.

Joshua Anthony showed WSMV4 video of what could have been a dangerous situation.

Anthony said he was home with all of his lights on at his house on 35th Avenue in Sylvan Park when two men tried to break in.

“It put me on high alert,” Anthony said.

Anthony and his wife were sitting on the couch watching TV when two men were trying to break into his home just a few feet away.

“I didn’t hear them try to open the door,” Anthony said.

On Monday morning when he opened his car door, he quickly realized it had been broken into. When he looked to see if his doorbell camera captured anything on video, he saw the men at the door.

“I saw that two gentlemen actually came up to the door and one actually came up to my door and tried to open the door and looked in the door and attempted to come inside,” Anthony said.

He said it happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. In the video, you can see the two men run off and continue to break into more cars and homes in the area.

“I am just surprised by how bold they were to try and open a door when it’s obvious that somebody is at the house,” Anthony said.

After calling the police, Anthony is now not only keeping all of his doors locked, but he’s also upping his security.

“Before I just had by doorbell camera but since then I’ve actually installed a full security system,” Anthony said.

He said police told him break-ins seem to be a growing issue.

“I feel like I live in a safe neighborhood, but this could happen anywhere to anyone so just do what you need to do to protect your house,” Anthony said.

People living along 35th Avenue are now warning each other to keep an eye out.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.